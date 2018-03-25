According to Diario Gol, Manchester United are hoping to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, with manager Jose Mourinho telling the board to spare no expensive in procuring his signature.
The 28-year-old joined Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has made over 170 appearances in all competitions.
Kroos has won two Champions League trophies, one La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey during his four years at the Bernabeu, but the £200k-per-week star is ‘hesitating’ over committing his future.
Diario Gol say the problem lies with head coach Zinedine Zidane and the club’s failings this season, as the German international is losing faith in the project to take Real forward. If Zidane stays, the ‘sailor’ may jump ship from Florentino Perez’s boat, but for no less than £54.5m.
Mourinho is hoping to capitalise on this uncertainty and sign the world-class midfielder as he could be short in the engine room himself this summer.
Michael Carrick is retiring and taking a coaching role at the club next season, Marouane Fellaini is out of contract in three months and isn’t any closer to signing an extension, Ander Herrera has been out of favour and is a target for AC Milan and the unhappy Paul Pogba continues to be linked with Real Madrid.
The report states Mourinho ‘is in love with Kroos’ and is more than willing to pay his £52.5m asking price to bring him to Old Trafford as a result.
However, if Real part company with Zidane and bring in Germany manager Joachim Loew as rumoured in reports, Kroos might be convinced to stay in Spain, meaning any deal with United would be dead in the water.
Stats from Transfermarkt.