Manchester United could agree deal with Juventus for Martial

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have caught wind of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial being potentially available for a transfer this summer and are keen to procure his signature as a result.
The perennial Serie A champions have turned their attentions to the French international after signals suggested they might have better luck than in 2012 bringing Martial to Turin. Juve have previously tried to sign the £83.1m forward when he was playing for Olympique Lyonnais.
The 22-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season and might consider a move away if he’s guaranteed more minutes elsewhere. Martial joined United from AS Monaco in 2015 – the same year he won the Golden Boy award as best u21 player in Europe – and has made 131 appearances in all competitions.
However, this season has seen the £65k-per-week man starting only 61% of his 26 Premier League appearances, being substitute in 81% of the games he starts. Martial has scored and created an impressive 14 goals in the league but Jose Mourinho’s lack of faith could see the Frenchman leave.
Juventus are looking to capitalise and want the Frenchman to join Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in a deadly attacking threesome.
