Manchester United could agree deal with Everton for Smalling

28 March, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to the Mirror, Manchester United could sell Chris Smalling to Everton for £25m this summer, with the English centre-back looking surplus to requirements.

Smalling has been made a scapegoat at times this season after making mistakes at the back, and Everton could rescue the £80k-per-week defender from his Old Trafford hell under Mourinho.

The 28-year-old joined United from Fulham in 2010 and has gone on to make 280 appearances in all competitions, winning two Premier League titles, one Europa League, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Smalling been a regular in defence this season, making 22 league appearances, but he’s struggled for consistency which could mean his time at United is coming to an end.

The England international’s contract has less than 18 months to run and it’s unlikely he’ll get an extension so United might cash in on him early while he’s still valuable. Getting £25m from Everton would be good business.

The Toffees were linked with the defender last year, and may step up their bid to sign Smalling after conceding 50 goals in 31 league games this season. United should be open to a deal as they’re being linked with a host of defensive replacements – Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

