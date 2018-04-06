Manchester United could agree deal with Chelsea for Willian

According to The S*n, Manchester United are interested in Chelsea forward Willian and could agree a deal for the Brazilian international’s signature this summer.
Despite having Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford as attacking options, United manager Jose Mourinho is seeking another forward and could offload an existing player to free up some space.
The report says Juan Mata has an uncertain future this summer. The Spanish international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has gone on to make over 180 appearances, scoring and creating 71 goals. However, the 29-year-old will be out of contract next year and has yet to agree to an extension.
Willian has been identified to replace him and could set United back £37.4m this summer. The £120k-per-week star joined the Blues from Anzhi in 2013 and has contributed 82 goals in 228 games, winning two Premier League titles and one League Cup.
The 29-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring and creating 13 goals in 30 league games, and was a standout performer in their two-legged defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.
United signing Alexis Sanchez this season proves they still value experience, but whether Willian wants to renew acquaintances with his old Chelsea manager remains to be seen.
Stats from Transfermarkt.