24 March, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours
According to The S*n, Manchester United are battling it out with Manchester City for the signature of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on strengthening his backline due to the numerous mistakes made by Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof this season.

Boateng has been a top defender in Europe for many years, winning five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the Champions League, in addition to the 2014 World Cup with Germany. He wouldn’t come cheap, however.

The S*n believe the 29-year-old would set United back around £50m, and they’ll have to wrestle off interest from their fierce rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona to bring him to Old Trafford.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to renew acquaintances with Boateng – whom he managed at Bayern – as a potential replacement for the injury-prone Vincent Kompany. Boateng played for City between 2010-11 too.

The German international has made 16 Bundesliga appearances this season and looks on course to win his sixth league title given Bayern are 17 points clear at the summit with seven games remaining.

Why the German giants would let the centre-back leave is anyone’s guess, but The S*n say they’re open to a sale.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

