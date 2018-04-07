According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has ‘asked to be transferred’ and could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer as a result. He explained how he’s become a pariah at the club and is scared to leave the house due to angry supporters. All this points towards an exit at the end of the season.
AS say the 24-year-old would prefer to snub Juventus’ interest to move to the Premier League, with The S*n naming Manchester United as the leading suitor. The Red Devils could be losing up to four midfielders this summer and may opt for Gomes as a replacement.
Michael Carrick is retiring, Marouane Fellaini is out of contract in two months, Ander Herrera has struggled to command a starting place and has been linked with AC Milan, while Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy and wants to join Real Madrid. The Barcelona flop wouldn’t come cheap, however, with a release clause of £87m.
Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 and has gone on to make 75 appearances in all competitions. The Portuguese international has made just four La Liga starts this season and finds himself behind the likes of Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho in the pecking order.
