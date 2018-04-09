According to Don Balon, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made it ‘very clear that he will leave this summer’ and would prefer to join Manchester United over Liverpool. The 28-year-old has been left out of important games under Zinedine Zidane and could seek greener pastures elsewhere as a result.
Bale joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 and has gone on to make 180 appearances, scoring and creating 139 goals. The Welsh international has won three Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey but has found himself used sparingly in the important fixtures this campaign.
The £350k-per-week star was benched for both legs of Real’s Champions League last-16 bout with Paris Saint-Germain and didn’t come on at all in the quarter-final outing against Juventus. His injury problems have led to him becoming expendable and Don Balon say he’s open to leaving.
Liverpool were linked with ex-Spurs man, with their forward Mohamed Salah a target for Los Blancos. The idea was that Bale could be a makeweight in a deal to bring the Egyptian international to the Bernabéu, but United look more likely to sign the Real forward who has been a long-term target.
Bale would prefer the Mancunians too, apparently.