Manchester United could agree deal with Arsenal for Ramsey

According to The S*n, Manchester United could beat Juventus to the signature of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, in a deal worth £35m. Jose Mourinho could lose up to four midfielders this summer and is desperate to replace them with some quality as a result.
Ramsey is a player United have been heavily linked with in the past, announcing they’d agreed a fee in 2008, but they could finally land their man 10 years later. The 27-year-old is out of contract in less than 18 months and recently revealed he hasn’t even had an extension put on the table.
The S*n say Juventus want Ramsey as well as Liverpool’s Emre Can as part of a new-look midfield this summer. United are rebuilding too. Michael Carrick is retiring at the end of the season, while Marouane Fellaini is out of contract in three months.
Ander Herrera has struggled for form and playing time and has been linked with AC Milan. Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy with Mourinho and could be on the move to Real Madrid. Ramsey is a fireball and could inject industry into the United engine room.
The £110k-per-week midfielder has scored and created 12 goals in 17 Premier League starts this season, while averaging a tackle and interception every 31 minutes. He’s a box-to-box player who is adept in the defensive third and final third, so it’s easy to see why United are keen on him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.