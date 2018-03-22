Manchester United could agree deal with Arsenal for Martial

Agent Philippe Lamboley failed to rule out the possibility of Anthony Martial leaving Manchester United this summer, amid rumours that Arsenal could sign the £57.4m-rated forward.
Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as he’s struggled to nail down a starting place this season. The 22-year-old, who joined from AS Monaco in 2015, has made 16 Premier League starts from a possible 30, and has been substituted in 50% of his appearances.
Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has added extra competition in the attack while raising questions about Martial’s future at United and Lamboley told Il Bianconero: “Will [Martial] stay in Manchester in the summer? At the moment, I cannot say anything else about it.”
Arsenal were interested in Martial before United procured his signature two-and-a-half years ago and have tried to bring him to the Emirates in the seasons that followed. However, the Gunners might baulk at his £57.4m asking price.
Arsenal operate on a sell-to-buy policy, so they’d have to offload one or two before they’d ever consider signing another player for close to their club record – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (£60m from Borussia Dortmund), Alexandre Lacazette (£52m from Olympique Lyonnais).
Manchester United may feel Martial is still wortrh keeping, even if he isn’t a guaranteed starter, given he’s scored and created 14 goals in 16 league starts this season.
Only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals and made more assists in the United squad so Martial is still pulling his weight and adds value.