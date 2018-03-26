According to the Mirror, Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba this summer. The 25-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after an £89m move from Juventus but has an uncertain future that could see him leaving United for the second time in six years.
There are three reasons why United are considering a sale; his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, the links with Real Madrid and to fund United’s summer splurge.
Pogba is reportedly not speaking to Mourinho, with the pair falling out over his dip in form this season and qualms about his attitude off the pitch.
The French international has also missed important games of late; sitting on the bench in United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton and being benched in the Red Devils’ Champions League last-16 defeat to Sevilla.
Real Madrid’s interest in Pogba is also an issue. Los Blancos wanted the box-to-box midfielder before United re-signed him 18 months ago, and reports suggested Pogba wanted to join Real over returning to Old Trafford – a lack of money mean United won the race for his signature.
Thirdly, the Mirror say the Manchester giants are planning to sign five world class players with the £200m Pogba’s sale could raise – Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) and Alex Sandro (Juventus).
It’s hard to see such a turnover in stellar talent happening in one transfer window, but the Mirror believe United are planning such an ambitious splurge to win a major trophy next season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.