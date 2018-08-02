Manchester United confirm two signings in Devine and Stanley

Manchester United have confirmed two signings in Reece Devine and Connor Stanley. The two players are 17 years of age and will be first-year scholars in the u18s. Left-back Devine and right-winger Stanley will be coached by Neil Ryan who was impressed from what he saw of the pair.
The u18s’ first game of the new season is against Derby County on Friday, August 10, with Devine and Stanley to compete to make the matchday squad. The side finished top of the North Division last season with 48 points from 22 games, six points ahead of runners-up Manchester City.
United are still clearly developing their young talent better than most, so Devine and Stanley could have a bright future at the club. They’ll take confidence from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard all making the successful transition from youth football to the first-team.
The aforementioned trio racked up over 4000 minutes of Premier League football last season. Manager Jose Mourinho even dropped Paul Pogba for McTominay’s sake and used Lingard and Rashford in nearly every league outing they were fit for. It may be some time until the latest duo to sign for United are in the first-team, but there is a clear pathway from youth football if they work hard.
Stats from Transfermarkt.