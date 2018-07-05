Manchester United confirm three signings and 10 departures

Manchester United confirmed their three summer signings while revealing the 10 players who have departed Old Trafford since the 2017/18 season came to an end.
Manchester United signings
- Diogo Dalot from FC Porto
- Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk
- Lee Grant from Stoke City
Dalot is a right-back who could compete with the ageing Antonio Valencia for a starting place next season. Fred is a defensive-midfielder who should be provide more steel and allow the likes of Paul Pogba to take more risks in possession. Grant recently joined to be third-choice in goal should David De Gea or Sergio Romero be unavailable.
Manchester United departures
- Indy Boonen to KV Oostende (permanent)
- Dean Henderson to Sheffield Utd (loan)
- Max Johnstone (released)
- Sam Johnstone to West Bromwich Albion (permanent)
- Jake Kenyon (released)
- Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui (released)
- Devonte Redmond (released)
- Theo Richardson (released)
- Joe Riley to Bradford City (permanent)
- Charlie Scott (released)
Dena Henderson signed a new deal with United and will spend next season on loan with Sheffield United. He could be in and around the first-team in 2019. The move comes as Sam Johnstone was released, so the Red Devils still not a shot-stopper to retain.
Indy Boonen and Joe Riley have left on permanent deals after struggling to make an impact in the first-team. The rest were released after failing to make the grade.
