Manchester United confirm three signings and 10 departures

5 July, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United confirmed their three summer signings while revealing the 10 players who have departed Old Trafford since the 2017/18 season came to an end.

Manchester United signings

  • Diogo Dalot from FC Porto
  • Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Lee Grant from Stoke City

Dalot is a right-back who could compete with the ageing Antonio Valencia for a starting place next season. Fred is a defensive-midfielder who should be provide more steel and allow the likes of Paul Pogba to take more risks in possession. Grant recently joined to be third-choice in goal should David De Gea or Sergio Romero be unavailable.

Manchester United departures

  • Indy Boonen to KV Oostende (permanent)
  • Dean Henderson to Sheffield Utd (loan)
  • Max Johnstone (released)
  • Sam Johnstone to West Bromwich Albion (permanent)
  • Jake Kenyon (released)
  • Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui (released)
  • Devonte Redmond (released)
  • Theo Richardson (released)
  • Joe Riley to Bradford City (permanent)
  • Charlie Scott (released)

Dena Henderson signed a new deal with United and will spend next season on loan with Sheffield United. He could be in and around the first-team in 2019. The move comes as Sam Johnstone was released, so the Red Devils still not a shot-stopper to retain.

Indy Boonen and Joe Riley have left on permanent deals after struggling to make an impact in the first-team. The rest were released after failing to make the grade.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

