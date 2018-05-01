Manchester United confirm the signing of Williams

Manchester United have confirmed ‘influential fullback’ Brandon Williams has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 17-year-old completed the paperwork on Monday at United’s AON training complex and is now looking to rise through the youth ranks to the first-team.
Williams made 17 appearances for u18 side which sealed the Premier League North title this season and has featured three times in the UEFA Youth League. It’s a dream come true for the defender to play for his boyhood club and he’s been public in his praise for the coaching staff who have aided his development.
“This season has just been better than I expected, being a first year. Getting into the squad, obviously doing well in the league and keeping going until the end of the season,” he said.
“I grew up around Manchester and always supported United. I just love the club. I’ve been here since I was seven so, near enough, 10 years.
“I’d like to thank my family and the coaches, who have been here since I joined the club. Every single season, I get a new coach and all of them, plus Kieran (McKenna) and Nicky Butt this year, have helped me.”
“My long-term ambition is just to stay at the club and go as far as I can. Hopefully, one day, I can get in the first team and play regularly.”
The aim for Williams will be to continue progressing so he can work his way into the United reserve side in the coming years. He’ll have some good mentors in the first-team to learn from, with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young now established full-back after spending the majority of their careers as wingers.
He’ll also take hope from the number of academy graduates who have paid their dues and find themselves in the first-team playing under Jose Mourinho – Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford. Williams could have a bright future at Old Trafford if he can continue developing at the same rapid rate.
Stats from Transfermarkt.