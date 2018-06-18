Manchester United confirm loan move for Henderson

Manchester United confirm they have agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United for highly-rated goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Red Devils and will now spend 2018/19 at Bramall Lane.
With David De Gea and Sergio Romero currently first and second-choice between the sticks under manager Jose Mourinho, Henderson’s best chance of getting regular football is away from Old Trafford for the time being.
The England u21 international has embarked upon three loan moves at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town as he’s yet to make a first-team appearance with the Red Devils, instead racking nine appearances at youth level.
It was at Shrewsbury last season when Henderson really shone, keeping 19 clean sheets in 48 games to prove his worth as a shot-stopper. He was courted by a number of clubs this summer, but Sheffield United won the race for his signature. The Blades finished 10th in the Championship last season.
Henderson has a big opportunity at Sheffield to prove to Mourinho that he should be in the United first-team. He was named in the PFA League One Team of the Season for his antics at Shrewsbury and will now ply his trade in the Championship.
