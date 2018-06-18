Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United confirm loan move for Henderson

Manchester United confirm loan move for Henderson

18 June, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United confirm they have agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United for highly-rated goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Red Devils and will now spend 2018/19 at Bramall Lane.

With David De Gea and Sergio Romero currently first and second-choice between the sticks under manager Jose Mourinho, Henderson’s best chance of getting regular football is away from Old Trafford for the time being.

The England u21 international has embarked upon three loan moves at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town as he’s yet to make a first-team appearance with the Red Devils, instead racking nine appearances at youth level.

It was at Shrewsbury last season when Henderson really shone, keeping 19 clean sheets in 48 games to prove his worth as a shot-stopper. He was courted by a number of clubs this summer, but Sheffield United won the race for his signature. The Blades finished 10th in the Championship last season.

Henderson has a big opportunity at Sheffield to prove to Mourinho that he should be in the United first-team. He was named in the PFA League One Team of the Season for his antics at Shrewsbury and will now ply his trade in the Championship.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Rangers agree loan deal for Jason Holt, fans react
Manchester United youth product slams club's academy

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.