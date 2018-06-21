Man Utd confirm another signing, Mourinho lands highly-rated star Fred

Manchester United have confirmed another signing this summer, with Jose Mourinho landing the highly-rated Fred on a five-year deal. We reported United’s initial announcement which was made earlier in June and stated ‘a further announcement will be made in due course’.
The Brazilian international had yet to be awarded a work permit at the time, but he’s since been successful in his application and has been confirmed a United player after completing a medical. Fred will strengthen the squad considerably ahead of a title challenge next season, joining Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba as options in the engine room.
With Marouane Fellaini departing Old Trafford when his contract expires in the coming weeks and Michael Carrick hanging up his boots to become a first-team coach, Mourinho needed a stellar replacement. Fred will bring steel to the United midfield and is comfortable in possession too.
The 25-year-old made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk in his five years at the club, winning two league titles and one domestic cup. United have acted quickly to strengthen the squad after last season’s disappointment, signing Diogo Dalot from FC Porto and now Fred from Shakhtar.
Stats from Transfermarkt.