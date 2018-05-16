Manchester United confident of signing Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
As per the reports, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona are interested in signing the Belgian but the Red Devils are confident of landing him.
Jose Mourinho’s side are prepared to pay him a lot more than Tottenham and the Londoners are also willing to sell him this summer. The 29 year old earns £50,000 a week at Spurs now.
A clause in Alderweireld’s contract allows him to leave for £25 million next summer and Spurs will sell him now in order to avoid a big loss. Apparently, United are ready to pay £40 million for the player this summer.
Alderweireld has turned down contract offers from Tottenham and it is clear that he is looking for a move. Manchester United could be the ideal destination for him. It would be a step up for him and he is likely to challenge for more trophies under Mourinho.
As for Spurs, the report adds that they will use the Alderweireld money to sign the Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt.