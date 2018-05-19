Manchester United closing in on the signing of Djibril Sidibe

Manchester United are expected to sign the Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe this summer.
As per the reports from France (translated by Daily Mirror), the Red Devils are set to sign the French right-back imminently.
There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho’s side are in need of a right sided full back and Sidibe would be a good addition.
The Red Devils have had to rely on Valencia as their starting right back for a while now and Sidibe’s signing would address a long-term weakness.
The Monaco defender has had an impressive season and he would be the ideal upgrade on Antonio Valencia. Furthermore, Darmian is expected to leave this summer and Mourinho needs to find an alternative.
Sidibe coming in would add some necessary depth to the right back position. Also, the competition for places will only improve the players.
The French defender wants his future sorted before the World Cup and it seems that the transfer could be completed soon.