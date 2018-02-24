Manchester United close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea

David De Gea is all set to sign a new deal with Manchester United.
According to Times, the Red Devils began talks over the new contract back in December and the negotiations have progressed well.
The Spaniard has just 18 months left on his current deal and Manchester United are keen on tying him down to a long-term deal. Manchester United have the option to extend his deal for another season but they want to keep the 27-year-old until the summer of 2021 at the very least.
De Gea has been sensational for Manchester United in the last few seasons and Jose Mourinho cannot afford to lose him if he wants to win trophies.
Real Madrid tried to sign the keeper in the past and there have been rumours that Los Blancos are set to try once again this summer. However, The Times claims that the La Liga giants are likely to fail once more.
De Gea’s new deal will be worth in excess of £220,000 per week. Considering his importance to the side, the Spaniard deserves to be United’s top earner.