According to The S*n, Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, with the French centre-back failing to agree a new deal with the Catalan giants.
Umtiti has been in talks with Barcelona over a contract extension, but the two parties have so far failed to agree terms due to his salary demands. The 24-year-old wants an increase of his £75k-per-week wages as he’s become indispensable alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence.
Barca aren’t budging, however, and The S*n believe if a club meet his release clause and offer an improved wage, Umtiti could exit the Nou Camp this summer. Manchester United have been tracking the defender for months and certainly have the money to meet his £52m release clause.
With the form of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof being suspect this season, manager Jose Mourinho could opt for a more consistent centre-back to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title in 2018/19.
Umtiti has made 21 La Liga appearances this season, helping to keep 12 clean sheets, as the Catalans sit 11 points clear at the summit with nine games remaining. He could be plying his trade at Old Trafford this summer if the Red Devils stump up £52m and give him a considerable pay rise.
Stats from Transfermarkt.