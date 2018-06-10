Manchester United boosted as Gareth Bale not interested in Bayern Munich move

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s future with the Champions League winners remains uncertain and has been a transfer target for Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
According to Sunday’s report from the Mirror, the Bundesliga champions had identified Gareth Bale as a long-term successor Arjen Robben. The Welshman would have replaced the 34-year-old at Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich appointed Niko Kovac as their new manager and Niko Kovac had made Gareth Bale his priority target in the summer transfer window. The former Tottenham Hotspur No 11 was the star player for Real Madrid in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool, scoring two goals in Kiev.
Gareth Bale has no plans of joining Bayern Munich, if Real Madrid allow to leave the club. Instead, he would prefer a return to the Premier League. He left the English league and signed for the La Liga giants in 2013.
Gareth Bale’s decision to not join Bayern Munich will come as a welcome boost for Manchester United. Jose Mourinho’s side are considering an approach in bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
Even before the German club could make a formal offer for Gareth Bale, he himself has made it aware that he has no intention of playing in the Bundesliga. His response is a message to Mourinho’s United as they are believed to be his favoured destination.
Reports in Spain indicated that Real Madrid will cash in from Gareth Bale’s sale this summer. However, it is still not clear whether he will leave the club after Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager.
The Mirror’s report says the Red Devils pursuit of Gareth Bale will cost them £100 million. But, no decision has been taken whether the Champions League winners will allow their star player leave the club or not.
Real Madrid are yet to appoint Zidane’s successor and their new manager will have a say whether Gareth Bale will be retained or sold this summer.