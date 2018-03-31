Manchester United blow as De Gea ‘has asked to move’ to Real Madrid

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea ‘has asked to move’ to Real Madrid, with club president Florentino Perez keen to bring the Spanish international to the Santiago Bernabéu.
De Gea has less than 18 months left on his United deal and isn’t close to agreeing to an extension. Real are hoping to capitalise on the situation and sign the player they’ve been linked with since 2012.
The 27-year-old joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances in all competitions. De Gea nearly joined Real in 2015 but for a faulty fax machine on deadline day and could be on the move this summer as a replacement for Keylor Navas.
United’s £200k-per-week star has become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time in Manchester and has shone this season too – the Spaniard has made 15 clean sheets in 30 Premier League appearances.
His time with the Red Devils could be coming to an end unless his contract situation is sorted, as United could be forced to cash in early or risking losing him for free the following summer. De Gea has kept quiet about his contract which expires in 2019 too, which doesn’t bode well to his chances of staying.
