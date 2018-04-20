Manchester United blow as Bayern Munich could agree deal for Umtiti

According to Don Balon, Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, with Bayern Munich having entered the race for his services and being determined to land his signature this summer.
United were tipped to trigger the French international’s £60m release clause at the end of the season as manager Jose Mourinho looked to strengthen his defensive options, but Bayern’s interest could throw a spanner in the works. The Bundesliga champions consider his asking price a bargain and could move quickly in the summer to bring him to the Allianz Arena.
Barca are still in negotiations with Umtiti over a new deal. The 24-year-old wants an pay-rise on his £75k-per-week contract and could leave the Catalans if they fail to match his demands. United had hoped they’d be the side to benefit, but Don Balon say Bayern want to bolster their backline and are willing to offer Umtiti a contract worth £150k-per-week to sign for them.
The centre-back joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and has made 80 appearances in all competitions. He believes his fine form in the last two seasons should earn him an improved deal. Bayern will swoop in if Barca don’t agree.
