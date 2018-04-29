Manchester United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday aiming to boost their hopes of finishing as runners-up in the Premier League.
United head into the game needing just seven points from their final four fixtures to guarantee second spot.
Arsene Wenger’s announcement that he will end his 22-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season could fire up the Gunners at Old Trafford, but their recent record against United is poor.
Jose Mourinho’s side triumphed in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in December, with goals by Jesse Lingard (2) and Antonio Valencia sealing a 3-1 success.
The Red Devils have lost just four of their last 22 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions.
United are priced at 1/2 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 5/1 and the draw available at 16/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Just the one change from last week's side for #MUFC as @VLindelof comes in for @PhilJones4…
Let's do this, lads! #MUNARS
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2018
📋 Here's how we line up for today's game at Old Trafford#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cLmtWzrqax
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018