Manchester United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

29 April, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday aiming to boost their hopes of finishing as runners-up in the Premier League.

United head into the game needing just seven points from their final four fixtures to guarantee second spot.

Arsene Wenger’s announcement that he will end his 22-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season could fire up the Gunners at Old Trafford, but their recent record against United is poor.

Jose Mourinho’s side triumphed in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in December, with goals by Jesse Lingard (2) and Antonio Valencia sealing a 3-1 success.

The Red Devils have lost just four of their last 22 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions.

United are priced at 1/2 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 5/1 and the draw available at 16/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).