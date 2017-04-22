Manchester United are set to re-sign England defender Michael Keane

Burnley defender Michael Keane has had a fantastic season in the Premier League and is a target for several English clubs.
The 24-year-old is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool according to Express, but his former club Manchester United are currently favourites to sign the player this summer. Apparently, they have an option to buy the player back.
As per the report from Express, Manchester United have also agreed on a sell on clause with Burnley and therefore they can sign the player for £15m. However, Keane’s other suitors will have to fork out around £20m. The report also adds that Keane’s agent has already informed Burnley that his client will leave this summer and the Clarets are looking to cash in on him.
The buy back option and the sell on clause could be very important for Manchester United in their pursuit of Keane. It will certainly give them an edge over their rivals.
The Red Devils are looking to improve their defensive options and Keane is a top target. The talented centre-back was sold by Louis van Gaal in 2015 and since then he has managed to establish himself as one of Burnley’s best players. Jose Mourinho has had to deal with a lot of injuries to Smalling and Jones this season and therefore the signing of Keane could be a major boost for him. The England defender could partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence for years to come.
Keane earned his first two international caps with England during the last international break and is tipped to become a star for club and country in future.