Manchester United plan to trigger Antoine Griezmann’s £85m release clause

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now.
The French forward is expected to complete a transfer away from Atletico Madrid this summer and Jose Mourinho’s side are looking to bring him to Old Trafford.
According to a report from Telegraph, the Premier League giants are looking to activate Griezmann’s release clause this summer. The Frenchman has a release clause of £85m and there is no doubt that United can afford to trigger it.
The Premier League giants are over-reliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mourinho wants to add another goal scorer to his side. Griezmann has consistently impressed for his club and country as a striker and he would be a cracking addition to any side in world football.
The report from Telegraph adds that the Frenchman is not convinced about England’s weather, but his compatriot Paul Pogba is trying to convince him about a move to Manchester United.
Mourinho has been asking the Manchester United board to sign Griezmann for months now and it seems that he might get his wish this summer. If United do decide to trigger his release clause, there is no way Atletico Madrid will be able to prevent the transfer.
Griezmann has scored 79 goals for Atletico Madrid during his three seasons at the club. The Frenchman has 22 goals so far this season.