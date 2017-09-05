Manchester United announce plans to tighten security around training ground

Manchester United have announced plans to put a ‘ring of steel’ around their Carrington training complex to further increase security.
The club’s 44 hectare training base will undergo a number of changes that will include the installation of 11 ft high gates, new automatic lift barriers and bollards. The club has also issued a statement saying that it will modify the existing fencing around the complex.
Considering the club’s world class status, United believe that these additional measures will ensure the safety of players and staff alike.
“These measures will upgrade existing security measures that are in place,” read the planning documents that was sent to Trafford Council last month.
“This level of security is required due to the high profile of Manchester United and to continue to ensure that visitors are controlled and the complex remains secure.
“The gates will provide the complex with a secure boundary.
“The proposed works are required to ensure that the world class status of the AON Training Complex is maintained.
“There are ‘very special circumstances’ which clearly and demonstrably outweigh the minimal harm the proposals will have on the Green Belt.”
Security at Old Trafford had already been tightened following the Manchester Arena attack in May.