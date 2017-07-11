Manchester United and Real Madrid target Donnarumma signs new contract

Just a few weeks back, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stunned the club by turning down a new contract; but he has now penned a new deal that sees him commit his future to the Italian side for another four years.
Things looked bleak for AC Milan when at one point, the highly rated teenager’s ‘superagent’, Mino Railo, had claimed that his client had been bullied by Milan.
However, relations have reportedly improved since, and the goalkeeper has signed a new contract that lasts till 2021.
#ACMilan comunica di aver prolungato al 30 giugno 2021 il contratto di @gigiodonna1 pic.twitter.com/4yGxBuVhRQ
— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 11, 2017
The news will certainly come as a blow to his suitors, notably Manchester United and Real Madrid with the two clubs leading the pack for the 18-year-old’s signature.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, £62m is the release clause set for the player, which would make him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, when and if he is signed for that fee by a club.
The 18-year-old has reportedly become the world’s third highest paid goalkeeper with the current contract fetching him an annual fee of €6 million.
Donnarumma made his debut for the historic club at the age of 16. His mature performance since have earned him a lot of acclaim and the player has gone on to make 72 appearances for the Italian giants. It must be noted that these are not cameo appearances filling in for injuries or suspension, or even those in cup matches. In fact, he has started every Serie A game since he made his debut for the club in October 2015.
His performances for the club also fetched him a call from the senior Italy team and he earned his first Italy cap at 17 years and six months. In the process, he became the youngest Azzurri player since 1911. Tipped to fill the boots of legendary goalkeeper and his namesake, Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma has a very bright future ahead of him and the heavy interest in the transfer market only illustrates that point.