Manchester United and Liverpool target expected to move to Barcelona

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes Antoine Griezmann will not move to the Premier League.
Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid striker, but Balague told Sky Sports that Barcelona are in pole position to sign Griezmann.
“Barcelona want to get the two stars of world football at an age where they can give them five or six years of top football and Griezmann will be the other one,” he said.
“As everybody knows, they’ve approached his entourage and told him that they want to have him next summer.
“100 million Euros is the buyout clause and Barcelona will put that money on the table and it will be down to the player where he wants to go.
“Again, Barcelona are very optimistic that it could happen but nothing has been agreed.”
Griezmann was wanted by United last summer, although he recently penned a one-year contract extension with Atletico.
They have continued to be linked with the player, although Liverpool were rumoured to be in the running after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barca.
However, it seems increasingly likely that the 26-year-old will join the Brazilian playmaker at the Nou Camp.
