Manchester United and Everton eyeing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

Everton and Manchester United are interested in signing the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.
The 23-year-old centre back is no longer a key member of the first team and a loan move could help him secure regular playing time.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by SportWitness), Everton and Manchester United have begun talks to sign the Frenchman.
Manchester United are keen on signing the player permanently but Everton are eyeing up a loan deal.
Both teams could use a centre-back this summer and they have been linked with the likes of Mina, Boateng and Maguire. Zouma could prove to be a useful option for them.
The Chelsea defender was regarded as a top class talent before a knee injury ruled him out for several months. It will be interesting to see whether he can regain that form and confidence now.
Zouma was on loan at Stoke City last season but he failed to save them from relegation.
As per the report, Chelsea do not want him to join a direct rival this summer. It seems that Everton is the best option for the 23-year-old.
He is likely to play more often under Marco Silva. Manchester United have the likes of Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Jones and Rojo at their disposal already.