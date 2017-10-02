Manchester United and Chelsea interested in Middlesbrough defender

Premier League big guns Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of highly rated Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, as per the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old centre back’s impressive performances at the heart of Boro’s defence has also sparked an interest from fellow Premier League clubs Everton and Leicester City. Fry, who was recently called up to England’s U-21 squad, had started nine games in the Championship under Garry Monk before getting dumped following Boro’s 1-0 loss against Norwich City. In his absence, Monk’s men could only earn a disappointing draw against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium.
Despite Boro conceding goals, Fry has put in a series of solid performances at the back. Given his young age, minor blips are hardly surprising. The young defender signed a long term contract earlier this year and it is speculated that Monk is ready to open new contract talks to compliment his first team status at the Riverside.
The Middlesbrough native has represented the Three Lions at every youth level from U-17 upwards. Fry was a part of Paul Simpson’s impressive England U-20 squad that won the FIFA Youth World Cup in South Korea last summer.
Boro remain at 11th on the Championship table with 16 points following their 2-2 draw against Brentford on Saturday.