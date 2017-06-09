Manchester United agree personal terms with Victor Lindelof

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now.
The Swedish international was expected to join the Old Trafford outfit last season but the move never materialised. It seems that the Red Devils are finally close to signing the highly talented centre-back now.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, Lindelof has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and the defender will undergo his medical in the next few days.
Jose Mourinho’s side are expected to shell out around €40 million for the defender. Benfica have to pay a portion of the transfer fee to Lindelof’s former club Vasteras and therefore United will need to pay a premium in order to satisfy the Portuguese club.
Lindelof is away on international duty right now and therefore he will not be able to complete his medical test with United before Wednesday. There is no mention of a specific date but Record seem confident that the player will complete his medical in the coming days.
The Benfica star should be a cracking addition for Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old can operate as a centre-back as well, as a right back, and will be expected to lay the foundations of a rock-solid defence alongside Bailly for years to come.