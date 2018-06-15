Manchester United agree new deal for ‘highly-rated’ Henderson

Manchester United confirm they have agreed a new deal for ‘highly-rated’ goalkeeper Dean Henderson. His existing contract was up in the summer, but the 21-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of another year.
He says it’s a “dream come true” to extend his stay with his boyhood club and was pleased with his form at Shrewsbury Town last season.
Henderson told MUTV: “I’m really delighted. Coming off the back of last season and playing games at Shrewsbury and having a good season there, to return to the biggest club in the world and put pen-to-paper again is a great achievement for me and my family. It’s another dream come true.”
The England u21 international has yet to make a senior appearance for United after rising through the youth ranks to the reserve team, instead racking up playing time out on loan at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.
At Shrewsbury last season, he kept an impressive 19 clean sheets in 48 games in all competitions. The Shrews finished third in League One and reach the playoff final, losing to Rotherham United. Nevertheless, he clearly made an impression on his parent club as they sought to extend his deal.
With David De Gea and Sergio Romero first and second-choice under Jose Mourinho in the United first-team, chances with the senior squad will always be hard to come by for young goalkeepers. However, the Red Devils clearly have faith that Henderson has a future at Old Trafford.
