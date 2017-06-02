Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have been linked with the Croatian winger Ivan Perisic over the last few weeks and it seems that a deal is close.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan have agreed a fee with the Premier League giants and the player is set for a move to Old Trafford.
Initially, the Serie A side rejected a €30M bid from Manchester United. However, the Premier League giants came back with a new offer of €52M (£45.5M) and the Inter Milan chiefs have accepted it.
The 28 year old is one of the best players in Serie A right now and he could prove to be a very good addition for the Red Devils. Apart from his pace and flair, Perisic works very hard and his defensive contribution is likely to impress Mourinho.
Furthermore, his playing style should help him settle in English football with ease. Perisic is used to a high intensity playing style. The Croatian played in a similar style at Borussia Dortmund.
The report adds that Mourinho is a long term admirer of the player and the Portuguese boss met with Perisic’s representatives in March. The winger will earn around €5M per season at Old Trafford and the deal will be finalised next week.