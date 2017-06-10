Manchester United agree €73m fee for Alvaro Morata

Manchester United have been linked with the Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for a while now. It seems that the Red Devils are now close to finalising the transfer.
According to Onda Cero, Jose Mourinho’s side have agreed a €73m fee for the Spanish international and Morata is set to travel to England on Monday in order to complete the formalities. The report also adds that Morata will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League giants.
Although Morata is yet to prove himself as a starter for a top club, he certainly has the talent to justify that fee in the long run.
Morata has had a frustrating season at Real Madrid and the 24-year-old is keen on a move this summer. Zidane has used him as a substitute for most of the season and the former Juventus forward is understandably unhappy with just 14 starts all season.
Despite the lack of game time, Morata has impressed for Real Madrid. The Spaniard has scored 20 goals in all competitions and will certainly improve United going forward. The Red Devils have released Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Morata will be his replacement at Old Trafford next season.
The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and AC Milan as well but Manchester United have moved swiftly to secure his services.