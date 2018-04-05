Manchester United agree deal with Huddersfield for Barrett and Spratt

Manchester United confirm a deal with Huddersfield Town has been agreed that sees promising u18 defensive duo Jake Barrett and Harry Spratt leaving Old Trafford to join the Terriers.
Barrett made seven appearances for the Kieran McKenna’s u18 side last season and six this campaign. The young Red Devils are fourth in Division Two, just two points adrift of leaders Swansea City after seven games and boast the second-best defensive record.
The 18-year-old centre-back, who joined the Red Devils in July 2016, had a trial with Burnley in March but has now returned to his hometown club. He has already made his debut for Town in the u19 Champions Trophy in Germany.
As for Spratt, the 18-year-old fullback made nine appearances for United’s youth side last season and recently returned from injury to complete a move to Huddersfield with Barrett.
He initially joined the Manchester side the same time as the latter but impressively made his u18 debut three years ago and has made the squad for the reserve side.
Injury problems this season cut down his playing time but he could well have a bright future. United’s club statement wished the pair good luck in their future endeavours and now the aim will be to rise through the Huddersfield youth ranks to the first-team.
Stats from Transfermarkt.