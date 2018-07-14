Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United agree deal with Ajax for Daley Blind

Manchester United agree deal with Ajax for Daley Blind

14 July, 2018 Ajax, English Premier League, Eredivisie, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sell Daley Blind to Ajax.

According to Sky Sports, the Dutch giants will pay an initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax back in 2014 and he has been a useful option for them in midfield as well as defence.

The Holland international is no longer a part of Mourinho’s first team plans and therefore a move away is the best for all parties. Also, the arrival of Fred has pushed him further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

At Ajax, Blind will be able to regain his form and confidence with regular first-team football.

The versatile Dutchman can operate in central midfield as well as in a left back position. Blind can also slot in as a left-sided central defender in a three.

His arrival will give Ajax some much-needed depth and tactical flexibility. Furthermore, the 28-year-old knows the club very well and therefore he should have no problems adapting to the Eredivisie next season.

Here is how the Manchester United fans reacted to the news.

 

Liverpool announce the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, fans react
Chelsea confirm the signing of Jorginho, fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com