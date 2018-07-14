Manchester United agree deal with Ajax for Daley Blind

Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sell Daley Blind to Ajax.
According to Sky Sports, the Dutch giants will pay an initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m.
The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax back in 2014 and he has been a useful option for them in midfield as well as defence.
The Holland international is no longer a part of Mourinho’s first team plans and therefore a move away is the best for all parties. Also, the arrival of Fred has pushed him further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.
At Ajax, Blind will be able to regain his form and confidence with regular first-team football.
The versatile Dutchman can operate in central midfield as well as in a left back position. Blind can also slot in as a left-sided central defender in a three.
His arrival will give Ajax some much-needed depth and tactical flexibility. Furthermore, the 28-year-old knows the club very well and therefore he should have no problems adapting to the Eredivisie next season.
Here is how the Manchester United fans reacted to the news.
Utility merchant
— K.🇫🇷 (@labilepxgba) July 14, 2018
Underrated.
— ¹⁹👑 (@Rashford101) July 14, 2018
Good luck blind thanks for everything at united
— mark griffiths (@markgmufc20) July 14, 2018
Sad it didn’t work out for him at United. But he was a class person on and off the field. A proper professional. Wish him all the luck at Ajax!
— Chirag Gupta (@Gupta__Chirag) July 14, 2018
Pure footballer pity he has no pace, a joy to watch.
— David Mulder (@davidpmulder) July 14, 2018
Good move move both clubs, a top pro never complained about lack off game time, and nice to see us actually getting good fees for a player
— Ryan Matthews (@Ryanlanky90) July 14, 2018
Good move for all, best of luck @BlindDaley
— Chris (@GhostlyBigO) July 14, 2018
Good riddance!
— Samuel Kapasa (@MrKapasa) July 14, 2018
Blind, it was quite unfortunate that you couldn’t see well at @ManUtd. Take heart and get a proper lens as you continue your brilliant football career
— Man Delic (@Killamalli_0713) July 14, 2018