Manchester United agree deal to sign Martin Svidersky

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the highly rated Slovakian teenager Martin Svidersky.
The 15-year-old was a target for Liverpool and Chelsea as well but reports claim that United have already beaten their Premier League rivals to the player.
Svidersky has already agreed to a three year deal at Old Trafford that will keep him at the club until 2021.
The young midfielder has had trial spells with Celtic, Manchester City and West Ham in the past but Manchester United have moved swiftly to secure his services.
Svidersky will go straight into the Manchester United academy and work on his game under the tutelage of former United midfielder Nicky Butt.
As per the reports, the new Manchester United signing is fluent in English and therefore adapting to life in England should not be a problem for him.
Manchester United are working hard to improve the pool of young talent at the club and signing someone like Svidersky who is very highly rated will be seen as a major coup.