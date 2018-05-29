Manchester United agree deal to sign Diogo Dalot

Manchester United are set to sign the Porto right-back Diogo Dalot this summer.
The Old Trafford outfit have agreed to pay the defender’s release clause and terms have been agreed with the player as well.
The Portugal U21 international has a €20million release clause. The young defender’s contract with Porto expires in 2019.
Dalot can play as a right back as well as a defensive winger and he will be expected to rotate with Antonio Valencia next season.
The 19-year-old is very highly rated in Portugal and it will be interesting to see whether he can hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford next season.
He managed to break into the Porto first team last season. Dalot played against Liverpool in the Champions League as well.
Valencia isn’t a natural right back and he needs upgrading. Dalot could be the ideal long-term solution for Mourinho.
The Portuguese defender will be Mourinho’s first summer signing and Brazilian midfielder Fred is likely to follow in the next few days.
Here is how the Manchester United fans reacted to the news.
Amazing talent, have been a huge fan since I heard of him 5 minutes ago
— . (@VixtolR) May 29, 2018
Diogo Dalot is an interesting choice. Our scouts should look at the market deeply to look for cheaper players.
Another interesting player is Ferland Mendy (Left Back – Olympique Lyon – France).
— MourinhoMUFCfan (@MourinhoMUFCfan) May 29, 2018
Look like Jose clueless again in the market
— Mashudarhmn (@Mashudarhmn) May 29, 2018
A whole a lot of prospects in the United team, it’s time we get world class players too
— Konor (@m_bigga) May 29, 2018
Yes! one of the biggest talents in Europe! big future!
— Birk Winge Liverud (@liverud16) May 29, 2018
If they want an understudy instead of a replacement for Valencia then it has to be Fosu-Mensah. A successful loan at a premier league club has to be followed by being promoted to the first team.
— David (@DavidMaguire3) May 29, 2018