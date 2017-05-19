Manchester United agree deal to sign Arnau Puigmal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has already begun adding to his side for next season.
The Red Devils have been very disappointing in the Premier League this season and the Portuguese manager is looking to improve his side in order to challenge for the title next year.
According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Manchester United have already agreed on a deal to sign the Spanish playmaker Arnau Puigmal from La Liga side Espanyol.
The talented young midfielder is expected to join the club’s academy this summer.
Puigmal is very highly rated in Spain and the box-to-box midfielder is considered as one of the best youth players to come out of Espanyol’s academy in the recent years.
Apparently, Manchester United are worried about Manchester City’s improving youth development and therefore the Red Devils are looking to sign some promising young talents right now.
Puigmal joined Espanyol in 2010 and has been a key member of their youth side so far. The versatile midfielder can operate in a number of positions and carries a goal threat as well. His performance in the Mediterranean International Cup final attracted Manchester United’s interest.
The Spaniard scored in the final, helping Espanyol to beat Barcelona. He was also chosen as the best player of the tournament.