Manchester United agree deal to sell Daley Blind, fans react

17 July, 2018 Ajax, English Premier League, Eredivisie, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind is heading to his former club Ajax this summer.

The Red Devils revealed earlier that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for the Dutchman. Now they have confirmed that the player has left the club.

Blind joined the Old Trafford outfit from Ajax back in 2014 and he has been a useful option for them in midfield as well as defence.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Mourinho and the 28-year-old needs a move away if he wants to kick-start his career.

Blind can operate as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a centre back and a fullback. He should prove to be a cracking addition to the Ajax side.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the Dutch outfit are paying an initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m for the Manchester United player.

It will be interesting to see who United bring in to replace the Holland international.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

