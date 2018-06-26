Manchester United agree deal for Neville, shirt number revealed

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Valencia midfielder Harvey Neville, son of former United and Everton defender Phil Neville. The 16-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram and will wear the No.7 shirt in the youth side next season.
Neville started his youth career at United before moving to Manchester City. He joined Valencia when father Phil was appointed assistant manager but has now returned to his first club to develop and potentially make the transition from youth football to the first-team.
The Red Devils have been developing their academy talents and blooding them in the senior side of late. Scott McTominay was the latest to get Premier League minutes after being the reserves and Neville could follow in his footsteps in years to come.
Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have flourished since being promoted to the first-team. The pair were selected in England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup off the back of their performances for club and country and Neville will no doubt gain inspiration from their rise to prominence.
Capable of playing in midfield or as a winger, Neville’s love for football runs in the family. His father and uncle Gary both won titles at United and played for England, so he has a lot to live up to.
