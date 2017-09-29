Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero fractures rib in a car accident

29 September, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has suffered a broken rib in a car accident and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

The news has been confirmed by journalists Fabrizio Romano and Roy Nemer. The Argentine international will miss his country’s upcoming World Cup Qualifier as well.

The Premier League giants already lose Benjamin Mendy to a long-term injury and they will be devastated with the Aguero news. Mendy has ruptured his ligaments and will undergo a surgery later today.

Manchester City have made a superb start to the season and Guardiola will be disappointed to lose two key players now.

Gabriel Jesus has been sensational for Manchester City ever since he joined them but Aguero’s absence will be a major blow. The Argentine is one of the best forwards in the world. Aguero has scored 7 goals in 8 appearances for City this season.

It seems that Guardiola will have to play with just one striker now and that gives Leroy Sane an opportunity to start more often and impress the manager. The former Schalke player has been used as a substitute more often than not.

 

