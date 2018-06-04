Manchester City’s Joe Hart is a target of Sporting

Joe Hart’s exit plans from Manchester City are being delayed due to his hefty personal demands.
The 31-year-old had an unsuccessful season-long loan spell with West Ham last term.
His career hit an all-time low last month as he missed out on selection for the 23-man England squad which travels to the World Cup, despite having been first-choice for the Three Lions for much for the past several years.
The ex-England number one has one year remaining on his £150 000 deal at the Etihad Stadium, however he has no chance of getting first-team football as manager Pep Guardiola prefers a possession based goalkeeper.
Hart will have to move on this summer if he wants to have a chance of resurrecting his career.
Sporting are interested o taking him on a year-long loan deal and are only willing to pay £40 000 a week.
At this point, it is likely that City will want to cash in on a sale as if they send him out on another season-long loan deal, they will likely end up losing him for free next summer.
Hart needs to understand that he is no longer the keeper that he was years ago. He will now have to be prepared to take a hefty pay-cut if he wants to kick-start his career.