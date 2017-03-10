Manchester City’s Joe Hart: I love the Premier League

Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, said that he would love to play in the Premier League again.
Hart wants to join a club that makes him feel wanted, and if the situation demands he is ready to continue his career abroad.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper is deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola making it clear that the England international is not in his first team plans.
Hart has spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with Italian side Torino, where he has hugely impressed. The Premier League holds a natural attraction and comfort zone for him, but it seems he is ready to move abroad if necessary.
The England goalkeeper said, as quoted by The Times:
I still have a parent club I need to respect and need to work with. I don’t know, if I am being brutally honest, about where my future lies team-wise. I certainly have had no communication with anyone.
Every top team has got at least one top goalkeeper. You need people to move, managers to change, you need something to happen for something to happen. You cannot just charge in somewhere.
I am open. I love the Premier League. I love Premier League games. Removing myself as a footballer, I love watching the Premier League. It is a great league, fantastic football played in it and I know it really, really well. But I wouldn’t say it is top of my wish list. Top of my wish list is to play for a club that wants me to be their goalkeeper.
His career at Manchester City is as good as over. City will demand a fee in excess of £20m for the player who has made 348 appearances for the club in all competitions. It is highly unlikely that Torino can match the transfer fee for Hart who earns £100,000-a-week.
Hart will be allowed to leave the club, and City will not block his move if he joins one of their rivals in England. The England goalkeeper has revealed that he does not hold any grudge against Guardiola.