Manchester City’s Javairo Dilrosun signs four-year deal with Hertha

Manchester City forward Javairo Dilrosun has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a four-year deal. The Sky Blues will be paid £200k in compensation for the 19-year-old. It’s a blow for City as they’d tried to tie Dilrosun down to a new deal before his exit, but he’ll now ply his trade in Germany.
BREAKING: Hertha Berlin are delighted to announce the signing of Javairo #Dilrosun from @ManCity! 🔵⚪ #TheFutureBelongsToBerlin #hahohe pic.twitter.com/ooCes4dVHm
The Netherlands u20 completed a medical earlier in the week and was expected to finalise his move after flying to Berlin for advanced talks. He was out of contract with City this summer and wasn’t interest in an extension due to the lack of playing time being afforded to him by manager Pep Guardiola.
In addition to the Sky Blues, Swansea City, Derby County and Benfica were also keen on his signature. Dilrosun will now hope for more first-team football to continue his development, having failed to make a senior appearance for City since joining from Ajax in 2014.
He rose through the youth ranks to the reserve side in his two years at the Etihad Stadium, making 29 appearances for the u23s, but never progressed any further, likely because Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva were ahead of him in the pecking order.
Dilrosun’s new side Hertha are currently 10th in the Bundesliga, just four points off a Europa League place.
Stats from Transfermarkt.