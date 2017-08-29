Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts joins Celtic

Celtic have finally sealed the transfer of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City.
The 20-year-old was being linked with a return to Celtic for weeks now and all parties will be delighted to have sealed the move.
Roberts had an outstanding 18-month loan spell at Celtic and Brendan Rodgers was keen to bring him back to the club this summer. Roberts joined the Hoops back in 2016 from City.
Although other clubs were interested in the attacking midfielder, he wanted to join the Scottish champions.
The transfer has been confirmed on Celtic’s official website and the player will wear the number 7 shirt worn in the past by Celtic legends such as Jimmy Johnstone and Henrik Larsson.
The young attacker was sensational for Rodgers during his previous spell at the club and he will be hoping to make a similar impact this season as well.
Roberts spoke to the club’s media after completing his transfer and revealed that the Celtic fans and Brendan Rodgers were two of the main reasons why he returned to the Hoops on loan.
He said: “All the support and love I have been getting has been brilliant. I love it here and to be back is great and I’m thankful to be finally here. We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It’s great to be back and I can’t wait to get going again. The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that. He is a top manager. I worked under him all of last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player.”
Speaking about his shirt number, Roberts said: “It’s a massive honour to wear this iconic Celtic number. I know some of the great players who have worn it in the past and I will wear it with pride.”