Manchester City will look to sign Ryan Sessegnon in the summer

Manchester City are interested in signing the highly rated Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon.
The Championship star is a target for Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham but Daily Mirror claims that City are now prepared to join the race as well.
Pep Guardiola could certainly use a talented left back like Sessegnon next season. City have had to field Delph and Zinchenko at left back in the absence of Mendy this season and Sessegnon would be an ideal alternative for the Frenchman.
The young Fulham star can play anywhere down the left-hand side. He has already scored 14 goals this season and he has the ability to develop into a winger like the former Spurs star Gareth Bale.
It seems like there could be a bidding war for the England defender at the end of this season. In that case, City certainly have an edge. They have the resources to beat their rivals to his signature.
It will be interesting to see what the 17-year-old wants as well. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club and therefore a move to City might not be the most attractive option for him. He is likely to develop faster under the guidance of Pochettino at Spurs.