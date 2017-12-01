Manchester City vs West Ham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester City vs West Ham
English Premier League 2017/18
3rd December, 16:00 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Manchester City vs West Ham Preview
Manchester City host a struggling West Ham side in the Premier League this weekend and the league leaders will be looking to add to David Moyes’ problems with a big win here.
The home side have been unstoppable in the league so far and their win over Southampton during the midweek was their 12th successive one.
On the other hand, West Ham are already in the relegation zone and their situation is likely to worsen over the next few weeks. This could turn out to be a long afternoon for the visitors if they keep performing they have in the recent weeks.
Manchester City vs West Ham Team News
Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are the only injury worries for Pep Guardiola. Leroy Sane is expected to recover in time for this game.
West Ham will be without the services of Byram, Chicharito, Fonte, Hart, Reid, Collins and Carroll for this one.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Adrian; Zabaleta, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Antonio, Lanzini, Arnautovic; Sakho
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho; Sterling, Jesus, Sane
Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 12 matches in the Premier League. They have also won 8 of their last 9 home matches against West Ham in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win at 1/10 with Mr Green Casino.
Manchester City have scored at least 3 goals in their last 4 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals (2/9) seem likely.
Manchester City vs West Ham Prediction
This should be an easy win for the home side. The Hammers are out of their depth and are in atrocious form right now. They will struggle to contain the likes of Jesus, Aguero, Sane and Sterling here.
A home win seems certain.
Manchester City 4-0 West Ham
