Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester City vs Southampton
English Premier League 2017/18
29th November, 20:00 pm BST
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Southampton live on NBCSN (US)
Manchester City vs Southampton Preview
Manchester City host Southampton in the Premier League this week and the league leaders will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with another win.
Guardiola’s men have won 12 of their opening 13 league games this season and the Etihad outfit are looking unstoppable right now.
Southampton will be heading into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Everton and the Saints will fancy their chances of an upset. Pellegrino’s men will need a bit of luck to get something out of this one.
Manchester City vs Southampton Team News
Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are injured for the home side. As for Southampton, Targett and Jeremy Pied are the only injury worries.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho; Sterling, Aguero, Silva
Predicted Southampton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal; Austin
Manchester City vs Southampton Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 11 matches in the Premier League. They are also undefeated in their last 7 home matches against Southampton in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win here.
Manchester City have been winning at both half time and full time in 8 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on City to win both halves.
Manchester City have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Southampton in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction
Manchester City are firm favourites to win here. They should be able to find a way past Southampton’s resistance with ease.
The away side were excellent against Everton but City are a completely different story. Saints are way out of their depth against Manchester City and a home win seems likely.
Manchester City 3-1 Southampton