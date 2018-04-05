Manchester City vs Manchester United Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

Manchester City host cross-town rivals Manchester United this weekend and the hosts will be looking to seal the title with a win here.
Pep Guardiola’s men are just one win away from the title and to get it against United will be special for the fans and the players.
The hosts will be determined to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Liverpool during the midweek and this is a great chance for them to get back to winning ways and gain some confidence ahead of the return leg next week.
Meanwhile, Mourinho’s teams aren’t easy to break down and the Old Trafford outfit will look to shut down the home attack.
Manchester United have failed to score in three of their four away league matches against their top-six rivals this season but they can be very good defensively.
Manchester City have failed to score in their last two home matches against United and they will have to be at their best to fix that this weekend.
Benjamin Mendy is the only injury worry for the hosts this weekend. As for United, Sergio Romero and Daley Blind are Mourinho’s only injury concerns.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Sane
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic; Mata, Lingard, Pogba, Sanchez; Lukaku
Score Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United